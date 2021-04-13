Empress Gifty’s ‘Odi Yompo’ saves married couple from divorce, among other testimonies!

Coming off recently as the Digital Act of the Year during the just ended 3 Music Awards, Empress Gifty has revealed how her new song “Odi Yompo” saved a marriage from collapse.

The song, “Odi Yompo” an Efutu language which means, You Are God, was released a few days ago featuring South Africa’s Zaza Mokhethi.



Empress made the revelation on Monday in an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda.



According to Empress Gifty, a lady reached out to her last week to narrate some turbulence in her marriage, and how her husband has asked her to pack out of their matrimonial home.

Interestingly she had been listening to the song and always burst into tears anytime she sings along. Upon reaching out, Empress assured her that based on her faith in God and the song, her situation would be resolved.



Surprisingly, days after the lady packed out of their matrimonial home, the husband called her back. Filled with so much amazement, she called Empress Gifty on Saturday to share her testimony.



Also on the same program, a man sent a message that in the course of Empress Gifty’s performance of the song, he got connected, cried and could feel that he had been delivered from an addiction bedeviling his life for many years.

