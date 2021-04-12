Nagyi debuts with the ‘Sleep When I’m Rich’ EP

After making impressive numbers with his recent release “We Move” which featured Rebo Tribe’s very own Kwame Yesu, Nagyi is out with his debut EP titled Sleep When I’m Rich.

The title, Sleep When I’m Rich, depicts a story of working hard and grinding for everything we want in life by dedicating time and effort into the craft to achieve success.

Nagyi is one of the most exciting rappers in the Ghanaian music scene

The EP has a balance of Hip-Hop, Afro beats and RnB with great lyrics, beats and melodies. It holds a track list of seven (7) songs.

This amazing EP walks you through the life of Nagyi and the real ghetto Ghanaian environment that affects our daily lives.

The EP features two talented up and coming stars. Nigeria’s Famous independent artist O.L an ex signee of ‘GADone Records’ with his smash hit Selassie which was nominated for MuseAfrica’s Introlude “Banger of the Quarter”.

The budding singer has also worked with Mr Eazi’s EmpawaAfrica program in which he released song and a video titled Rihana under their platform. The second artiste who got featured on the EP is Diggy Flex, a popular rapper from Takoradi.

Production credits go to BonaBeats, Klz productions, Kyle Junior, Mj Nichols, R. Munoz, with mix and mastering by Candy Factory’s in-house engineer/artiste VT.

Listen to the full EP here: https://nagyi.streamlink.to/SleepWhenImRich

Expect more from Ananse Live Inc to come as Nagyi keep serving the masses what they want.



Follow Nagy on;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nagyi_cjp

Instagram: https://instagram.com/nagyi_cjp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nagyi.amoah.71

