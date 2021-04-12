Top Stories

I’m rooting for new Gospel acts like Efe Grace to win – SK Frimpong on 2021 VGMA Best Gospel Artiste

‘Adefoode’ hitmaker, SK Frimpong, has shared his stance and choice of who should win the Gospel Artiste of the Year category at the 2021 VGMA.

The announcement of nominees for the 22nd edition of the VGMAs has been met with mixed reactions, especially the gospel Artiste of the Year category.

Selected nominees include Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor, Eric Jeshrun, Empress Gifty, MOGmusic and Efe Grace.

Speaking on his choice of a winner, SK Frimpong stated, ‘For me, I’m glad this year we have one of our own fast rising Gospel acts in this category.

I’m rooting for My sister Efe Grace to win but in the gospel field, irrespective of whoever wins, Jesus wins in the end so Goodluck to all the nominees’.

