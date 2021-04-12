Essilfie unveils an acoustic video for ‘LOST’

Today, the bold and strong voiced singer-songwriter-musician, Essilfie unveils an acoustic video for her previously released ‘LOST’.

This single is to set the pace for her first EP, yet-to-be-titled, also this is not a single off the project.

‘LOST’ is a feel good song about being so deep in love that you might end up losing yourself in the end. The type of love that is a little toxic but fun and enjoyable at the same time.

Originally produced by EDEMEDEM (production credits on ‘Dumb Love’ also by Essilfie), the video was shot and edited by Nii Tackie of Made Entertainment.

The acoustic version features Fortune Dane, who is a sought-after producer and it will come as a surprise to know that he is also a prolific lyricist/rapper.

Essilfie takes the live-funky-pop and soulful track to new melodic heights with her distinctive alluring sultry voice and lyrics. Fortune Dane also graces the song with a guest verse.

The song is also accompanied by an anime lyric video – a visual representation of the youthful blissful, not caring what the world thinks and melting into the flaming hot mess of a lover’s affection.

Instagram: essilfie__ Twitter: @Essilfie__ Facebook: Essilfie