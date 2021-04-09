Yaw Tog will takeover BET throughout April

Top Stories

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Sore rapper Yaw Tog has been named as the BET Amplified International artist of the month April, a feat which will see him feature on BET social accounts throughout the month of April.

This recognition will add onto numerous honours which keep on coming the way of the young rapper nicknamed “Young Bull”.

Launched in January 2020, BET Amplified is BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in the music industry.

The Black Entertainment Television Network will introduce Yaw Tog to its core audiences globally through BET Jams, BET Her, BET Soul, and BET International channels in Africa, UK, France, and South Korea.

Yaw Tog performing at 3 Music Awards 2021

Artists are selected based on criteria including their unique sound, social media presence, and projected impact on the music industry and entertainment industry at large.

