Yaa Jackson replies Heartman’s “I clear am” comment!

Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson has responded to a comment by musician Heartman saying he “Clear Am”

A few days ago, the budding musician made several news after revealing his sexual relationship with the Kumawood star.

Heartman Lali, who is currently signed onto Beljam Records made this revelation during an interview when he was asked to provide a list of female celebrates he has crushed on and would like to date if he had the chance, once Yaa Jackson’s name came up he said he had already ‘cleared’ her.

“Oh Yaa Jackson I clear am”, he said.

Fans of Yaa Jackson have since been trying to seek for the views of this news from their idol and it seems she has finally responded to it in an Instagram post.

The actress shared a sensual photo of herself on her official Instagram page with the caption;

‘He’s in love with a bad girlfriend winning’.

