Top Stories

Twitch 4EVA recruits Nigeria’s Oxlade for ‘Chaskele’ remix

It speaks to lovers to stick to each other in times of needs and hardships.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 43 mins ago
Twitch 4EVA recruits Nigeria’s Oxlade for ‘Chaskele’ remix
Twitch 4EVA recruits Nigeria’s Oxlade for ‘Chaskele’ remix Photo Credit: Twitch 4EVA

After Twitch 4EVA released his triumphant debut EP ‘’LOST’’ in 2020, fans have grown into the project with personal favorites and one outstanding song was ‘Chaskele’ – months on and he starts 2021 with a remix for the song.

Produced by Ground Up Chale in-house engineer, Rayf, the song breathes a new verse from Nigeria’s Oxlade, whose smooth vocals helps uplift the heartbreak theme the song comes with. Listen here

The crooner sings his heart out in this beautiful piece asking his woman not to break his heart. The mid-tempo love song sees both artists burst their windpipes to profess their love.

‘Chaskele’ is a Ghanaian bat and ball game played between two players; with that analogy, Twitch 4EVA asks that his heart is not played with like such game. Oxlade brought his A-game on this new one.

‘Chaskele’ is definitely a song that speaks to lovers to stick to each other in times of needs and hardships.


Twitch 4EVA..jpg


Twitch 4EVA continues to set himself apart as one of the best new artists crossing over from West Africa into the global music landscape and with millions of plays already under his belt, he’s certainly one to watch.


Twitch 4EVA 0.jpg

Instagram: twitch4eva Twitter: @twitch4eva Facebook: Twitch 4EVA

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 43 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Oh, Yaa Jackson? I clear am! - Heartman reveals on live interview

Oh, Yaa Jackson? I clear am! – Heartman reveals on live interview

5 days ago
Daughters of Glorious Jesus complete Easter with an MOGmusic-assisted remix to hit single; Odo Ben Ni

Daughters of Glorious Jesus complete Easter with an MOGmusic-assisted remix to hit single; Odo Ben Ni

6 days ago
Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry

Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry

6 days ago
Abban drifts to 'The Other Side' on incoming EP

Abban drifts to ‘The Other Side’ on incoming EP

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker