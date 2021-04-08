Top Stories

Lyrics: Buss My Brain by Flexclusive

[Intro]

Flexclusive music baby
Oh yeaaa, uhu

[Verse]

African girl hear me out
Cuz I really got something to say, yeah
As I dey call ooh girl hear me out
I don’ t wanna see you slipping away, yeah

Girl you for give me one chance, hmm
I no go fit do wrong tonight yeah, (wrong tonight)

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do
And the things you dey say
Girl you dey buss my brain
Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Verse]

Girl you dey scatter my brain
You no dey see say I feel irie
There’s something about you
That makes a man wanna loose control 2x

I no go fit dey complain
You buss my brain like the migraine
I no go fit dey complain
Cuz girl you buss my brain like the migraine

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do
And the things you dey say
Girl you dey buss my brain
Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Verse]

She dressed to kill looking fly
Got all the boys dem wondering why
Ooh you make a man go wild
Shawty e be true say I like your style, hmmm

My african girl hear me out
Cuz I really got something to say (really got something to say)
As I dey call ooh girl hear me out
I don’ t wanna see you slipping away, yeah

Girl you for give me one chance, (give me one more chance, hmm)
I no go fit do wrong tonight yeah, (wrong tonight)

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do
And the things you dey say
Girl you dey buss my brain
Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that
Girl you dey buss my brain
And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Outro]

You dey buss my brain
Pretty little thing you dey buss my brain ooh 2x
Uh yeaah, oh yeaah, ooh , hmmm
Mix Masta Garzy, on the beat

