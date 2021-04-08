Lyrics: Buss My Brain by Flexclusive

[Intro]

Flexclusive music baby

Oh yeaaa, uhu

[Verse]

African girl hear me out

Cuz I really got something to say, yeah

As I dey call ooh girl hear me out

I don’ t wanna see you slipping away, yeah

Girl you for give me one chance, hmm

I no go fit do wrong tonight yeah, (wrong tonight)

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do

And the things you dey say

Girl you dey buss my brain

Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Verse]

Girl you dey scatter my brain

You no dey see say I feel irie

There’s something about you

That makes a man wanna loose control 2x

I no go fit dey complain

You buss my brain like the migraine

I no go fit dey complain

Cuz girl you buss my brain like the migraine

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do

And the things you dey say

Girl you dey buss my brain

Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Verse]

She dressed to kill looking fly

Got all the boys dem wondering why

Ooh you make a man go wild

Shawty e be true say I like your style, hmmm

My african girl hear me out

Cuz I really got something to say (really got something to say)

As I dey call ooh girl hear me out

I don’ t wanna see you slipping away, yeah

Girl you for give me one chance, (give me one more chance, hmm)

I no go fit do wrong tonight yeah, (wrong tonight)

[Chorus]

E be the things you dey do

And the things you dey say

Girl you dey buss my brain

Pretty girl you look good, make you come my way

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

Girl you dey buss my brain

And I dont know why oo only you know say that

[Outro]

You dey buss my brain

Pretty little thing you dey buss my brain ooh 2x

Uh yeaah, oh yeaah, ooh , hmmm

Mix Masta Garzy, on the beat