Eckow Hunter returns with emotive new single and video; Emotions

He is widely known for his hit record ‘Real Love’ featuring rapper, TXT,

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 2 hours ago
Eckow Hunter returns with emotive new single and video; Emotions
Photo Credit: Eckow Hunter

Widely known for his hit record ‘Real Love’ featuring rapper, TXT, Mastermind Music signee, Eckow Hunter is back in the mix and with an edgy song, accompanied with a music video.

Titled ‘Emotions’, Eckow Hunter rides the Afrobeat express with this one, delivering a refreshing sound that flaunts a ruggedness akin to Dancehall. Listen here

He touches on how emotions oscillate between positive and negative extremes in relationships, highlighting its toll on whoever’s on the unreciprocated end after giving unconditional love.


In his own words: ‘’Love ultimately outweighs every emotion among us, so to be in a space where the love you give isn’t returned is truly a heartbreaking one and I’ve seen what it did to a close friend.

If you’re going through a similar situation, I hope this song speaks to you right from the get go. Hang in there’’.

Eckow Hunter - Emotions.jpg

Eckow Hunter is all about feels on the Rdee Beatz produced record, maintaining decent lyrical dexterity and a vocal form that’s piercing as it is refreshing, aside great replay value of course.

Instagram: eckowhuntermusic Twitter: @Eckow_Hunter Facebook: Eckow Hunter

IMG-5696.jpg

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

