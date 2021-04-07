No More! Ishak Spark speaks his heart out in latest visuals

Blossoming crooner, Ishak Spark is back on your screens with a new audio-visual for his latest entry dubbed; No More.

Proving the extent of his versatility, expect a bouncy Dancehall rhythm that is set to spark up your musical ears and get your head bopping.

Diving into Jamacain partois with a deep lyrical message, you are sure to enjoy this tune from the peculiar talent.

