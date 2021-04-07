For 14yrs Nsroma battled; now there’s a ‘Reason’ to thank God with MOGmusic!

Ghanaian Gospel musician Nsroma (formerly called Boadiwaa) has released another touching and inspiring masterpiece ‘Reason’.

The new single which was released with a carefully conceptualized, well shot, and edited video features Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ reigning Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music.

“The song talks about finding reasons to praise God in spite of everything that happens in our lives knowing that all things are working together for our good and he will complete the good work he has started in our lives”, Nsroma stated.

The minister credits the inspiration for the song to her personal miraculous encounter with God’s healing power and other experiences of HIS goodness and mercies. Experiences that ultimately necessitated her change of name and rebranding.

She felt she had gotten to a point in her life where she needed a change and one of the things she felt strongly about changing was her name to reflect where the Lord had placed her.

“There comes a time when a caterpillar will have to become a butterfly and through a painful almost death inflicting process, this change happens,” she said.

Talking of the power of God, she shared a mind-blowing testimony of how God healed her of a hole in her brain. Nsroma was diagnosed with a hole in her brain fourteen (14) years ago.

Although she had no symptoms after the episode surrounding the diagnosis some very strange circumstances led her to go for a brain CT scan only to find out the hole was gone.

For the thirteen (13) years she was going through life’s trials, God was working behind the scenes to fix things she hadn’t even paid mind to.

With a lot of conviction, she said “he who has begun a good work will bring it to an expected end”. This is the message in her new song ‘REASON’.

Reason is available on all major music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!