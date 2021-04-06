Wutah Kobby releases 3rd solo album after Wutah breakaway

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Daniel Morris Nyarko popularly known in showbiz as Wutah Kobby has finally released his much anticipated album titled Abokobi.

This album has 18 songs and features other Ghanaian musicians like: Guru, Medikal, Fameye, Kelvynboy, Kurlsongx, Kwesi Swat, Bena Kay and Comedian Waris.

According Wutah Kobby, his third Studio album, Abokobi, will make one escape the circle of what they have become in order to find new height.

As a solo artist, Wutah Kobby has released songs like ‘If I Get’, ‘Tsotsoo’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘Naa Me’ and ‘So far So Good’.

Already, he has two albums to his credit making Abokobi the third so far after his split.

Available now across all Digital Stores here

