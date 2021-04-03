Oh, Yaa Jackson? I clear am! – Heartman reveals on live interview

Top Stories

Budding musician, Heartman has made some shocking revelations about his relationship with actress cum musician Yaa Jackson.

Accorrding to the Beljam signed artiste, he has been sexually involved with the Kumawood star even before coming into the limelight.

Heartman, who made this revelation during an interview was asked to provide a list of female celebrities he has crushed on and would like to date if he had the chance. Once Yaa Jackson’s name came up, he said he had already ‘cleared’ her.

“Oh Yaa Jackson I clear am”, he said

This statement has since got social media buzzing with questions as to whether both musicians have been involved with each other in the past or not.

He recently released his first single tagged ‘For You” which has been receiving massive airplay across the nation for weeks now.

