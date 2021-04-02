Daughters of Glorious Jesus complete Easter with an MOGmusic-assisted remix to hit single; Odo Ben Ni

For whatsoever reason, the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus seem to be the embodiment of an anointing that has kept them evergreen as they serve their latest single release; Odo Ben Ni.

As a compliment to the Easter festivities instituted to commemorate the death and ressurection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, ‘Odo Ben Ni’ is sure to cement the season with a renewed appreciation for the finished work of Christ on the cross of Calvary.

‘Odo Ben Ni’ translated as ‘What manner of Love is this’, is a tune poised to send you into a state of nostalgia as you would immediately recognize it as a remix of their smash hit single back in the day.

Produced by Kaywa, it’s been repackaged and presented in a modernized way that synchs well with the current lovers of the buzzing contemporary Gospel music scene as it features the now trending multiple award-winning hitmaker, MOGmusic.

It’s the first time ever the legendary trio have featured a Ghanaian artiste for the entire span of their 32- yr career. Must be a great honor for the ‘Be Lifted’ crooner!

Buy/Stream across all online music stores

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!