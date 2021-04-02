Daughters of Glorious Jesus complete Easter with an MOGmusic-assisted remix to hit single; Odo Ben Ni

Top Stories

It's their 1st time ever featuring a GH artiste within their 32-yr career!

For whatsoever reason, the legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus seem to be the embodiment of an anointing that has kept them evergreen as they serve their latest single release; Odo Ben Ni.

As a compliment to the Easter festivities instituted to commemorate the death and ressurection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, ‘Odo Ben Ni’ is sure to cement the season with a renewed appreciation for the finished work of Christ on the cross of Calvary.

‘Odo Ben Ni’ translated as ‘What manner of Love is this’, is a tune poised to send you into a state of nostalgia as you would immediately recognize it as a remix of their smash hit single back in the day.

Produced by Kaywa, it’s been repackaged and presented in a modernized way that synchs well with the current lovers of the buzzing contemporary Gospel music scene as it features the now trending multiple award-winning hitmaker, MOGmusic.

It’s the first time ever the legendary trio have featured a Ghanaian artiste for the entire span of their 32- yr career. Must be a great honor for the ‘Be Lifted’ crooner!

Buy/Stream across all online music stores

