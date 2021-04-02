Top Stories

Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry

It's the new one among their 3-track Easter EP! Listen here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 51 mins ago
Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry
Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry Photo Credit: Daughters of Glorious Jesus/Facebook

Daughters of Glorious Jesus have denied all odds to prove that they are fine wines in Ghana’s music space; only getting better as they age as evidenced in their latest single; Adehye Mogya.

‘Adehye Mogya’, off their Easter EP, is one that sheds light on the redeeming blood that poured out from the body of Jesus while on the cross and its significance and benefit to every human soul that believes.

The worship instrumentation on this single is one that is bent on elevating listeners into the very throne room to honor the one that sits at the right hand side of the Father.

Of what essence is our salvation without the efficacy of the blood of Jesus? Reflect on the sound Twi & English lyrics of this tune as you bask in the signature harmonies of the renowned trio.

It’s one of Ghana’s best kept secrets and national treasure, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, blessing our Easter with this sanctified tune! Enjoy!

Buy/Stream Adehye Mogya across all online stores here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 51 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

4 days ago
Fresh 1 donates to Eyes Of The Lords orphanage

Fresh 1 donates to Eyes Of The Lords orphanage

4 days ago
Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2021 Week 12: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
LIVE: List of winners - 3 Music Awards 2021

List of winners – 3 Music Awards 2021

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker