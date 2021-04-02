Adehye Mogya! Daughters of Glorious Jesus highlights the essence of Easter in latest entry

Daughters of Glorious Jesus have denied all odds to prove that they are fine wines in Ghana’s music space; only getting better as they age as evidenced in their latest single; Adehye Mogya.

‘Adehye Mogya’, off their Easter EP, is one that sheds light on the redeeming blood that poured out from the body of Jesus while on the cross and its significance and benefit to every human soul that believes.

The worship instrumentation on this single is one that is bent on elevating listeners into the very throne room to honor the one that sits at the right hand side of the Father.

Of what essence is our salvation without the efficacy of the blood of Jesus? Reflect on the sound Twi & English lyrics of this tune as you bask in the signature harmonies of the renowned trio.

It’s one of Ghana’s best kept secrets and national treasure, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, blessing our Easter with this sanctified tune! Enjoy!

Buy/Stream Adehye Mogya across all online stores here.

