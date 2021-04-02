Abban drifts to ‘The Other Side’ on incoming EP

Uber-talented and versatile Ghanaian singer and lyricist – Abban announced the forthcoming of his debut EP Album titled ‘The Other Side’ after a short break from the music scene.

The sweet-toned reggae musician made this known via his social media handles on March 31, 2021, his birthday. Abban communicated his fervor and announced April 5, 2021 as the release date for his EP.

He wrote, “I am pleased to Announce the Release date for my Long Awaited EP. 5th April is around the corner #TheOtherSideEP”.

Pre-Order ‘The Other Side‘ EP by Abban here

As per the tracklist, ‘The Other Side’ is a 5-track multi-genre album which looks to spread the message of love across borders, with production credits from Tunz, Slim Kiti, DatBeatGod and WillsBeatz.

Abban urged fans and music lovers to welcome this album with affection and give it a listening ear. Pre-Order or Pre-Save on your favourite digital platforms here.

Follow Abban on Social Media:

Instagram: @abbanmusic

Twitter: @abbanmusic_

Facebook: ABBAN

