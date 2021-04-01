Top Stories

Shatta Wale extends Miami visit for other business deals; set to retire after ‘Gift of God’ album

He wants to establish businesses to curb unemployment rates in Ghana

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, well known as Shatta Wale has revealed that he might be staying a little longer in Miami for some reasons and is retiring from music soon.

Earlier, the dancehall artiste shared videos and photos of him having the best of time in Miami, USA. Well, most people thought Shatta Wale is there to spend some quality time away from his busy work schedule but he has revealed he has another intention.

In a phone interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM this morning, Shatta Wale when asked when he will be returning from his trip revealed that he does not know when he will return.

Shatta Wale disclosed that he is not in Miami only to chill but for business purposes and so, he might extend his stay for a longer period.

Meanwhile, he has revealed his intentions to retire from music after his GOG Album. He said that he wants to venture into new businesses and create jobs for the youth.

