Empress Gifty taps SA’s Zaza Mokhethi for an early Easter gift to you; Odi Yompo

Reigning 3 Music Awards Digital Act of the Year, Empress Gifty, is giving no chance to mediocrity as she devours every opportunity to exalt the name of God especially with her new single; Odi Yompo.

She has raised the bar a notch higher when it comes to intelligent collaborations that go a long way to drive in the purpose of the song.

Featuring on this single is none other than one of South Africa’s topmost female Gospel acts, Zaza Mokhethi of Joyous Celebration fame.

‘Odi Yompo’, which literally translates as ‘You Are God’ is one that is set to reach into the inner wells of your heart and generate the due worship that ought to be ascribed to the only wise God.

The cross-cultural international feature is a statement to break into new territories and markets with the aim of achieving global music success, by preaching the Gospel to the ends of the earth.

Get stirred up in the spirit as you drown in this multilingual worship song hosting the best of two nations; Ghana & South Africa!

