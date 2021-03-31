What have these Highlife legends seen in Shatta Wale that we might have missed?

What is it that these Highlife legends, Agya Koo Nimo & Obuoba J.A Adofo, seen in Shatta Wale that they admire him in spite of naysayers and could we learn a thing or two from this?

Legendary Highlife musician and originator of Palm Wine Highlife music Agya Koo Nimo has entreated Ghanaians to have patience and bear with the Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah.



The prolific Highlife virtuoso, who was honoured with a Special Recognition Award at the just-ended 3Music Awards for his immense contribution to the culture, said in a remote interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3 Friday, March 26 named Shatta Wale as some of the new crop of musicians he likes.



“I love Amakye Dede, I love Kojo Antwi, I love Daddy Lumba, and many more.



“For the new generation, I like Akwaboah and Shatta Wale, and I will like to ask Ghanaians to bear with him, to tone down on the criticisms,” Agya Koo prayed on behalf of Shatta Wale.



The 87-year-old Highlife luminary admonished Ghanaians, especially music lovers and critics alike, to not to be too caustic in their criticisms of the younger generation musicians as that can have an adverse effect on their career locally and internationally.

furthermore, HighLife legend Obuoba J.A. Adofo has also poured out his admiration for Shatta Wale over how open-minded and confident he is when it comes to speaking for artistes.

According to the ‘Ankwandobi’ singer whose career climbed its peak in the 1970s and 80s, the musicians during his time would have gone farther with their craft if they had someone like Shatta Wale who spoke for them.

Obuoba J.A. Adofo in an interview said “I like what he does, he is very courageous, he fights for musicians and that is good” and explained that most of them were cheated because someone like him was very reserved.

” I was a very soft person so if we should have had someone Shatta Wale or Amakye Dede. we would have gone farther because some of us have worked but we were ripped off by people who took advantage of us“, J.A. Adofo said.

Speaking Twi, he emphasized that “we didn’t get help, our incomes got stuck with people and because we weren’t educated enough we couldn’t retrieve any so I really like what Shatta Wale is doing, he is very courageous“.

Obuoba J.A. Adofo who bared the nickname ‘The Black Chinese’ was the leader of the City Boys Band of Ghana and known as a sterling performer with hit songs like Owuo Mpaso, Yaa Boatemaa, Kyerema, Odo Pa, Yebede Agoro, City Boys and Mukyea.

Watch the video below to hear him speak about how they needed a Shatta during their prime time to make the best from their music career.

