Top Stories

The sets for Jamar, Tog, Osibisa & Medikal cost about GH¢ 300k – CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu

The entire budget totalled a whopping GH¢ 6m with over 1000 workers.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 mins ago
The sets for Jamar, Tog, Osibisa & Medikal cost about GH¢ 300k - CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu
The sets for Jamar, Tog, Osibisa & Medikal cost about GH¢ 300k - CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu Photo Credit: Sadiq /Twitter

CEO of 3Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has disclosed that he expended about GH¢6 million on the 2021 edition of the 3Music Awards.

This year, Sadiq Abdulai and his team received major praise for a well-planned and successful event.

Speaking in an interview on the Prime Morning Show on Joy, Sadiq Abdulai revealed that indeed it took thousands of people and money to achieve that success.

“We’ve had close to about 1000 people working on this project. One thousand people who were directly impacted by this,” he told the host Daniel Dadzie.

He revealed that the cost of the various performances shot on different sets including the opening performance by Medikal, Joey B and Criss Waddle and the Osibisa tribute totalled about GH¢300,000.

“For the Yaw Tog and Kofi Jamar performance, the extras on the Yaw Tog part alone were about 30 boys. Come to the Kweku Flick part, the extras were about 5, not forgetting the people that were producing it. Take a look at the tribute performance, there were about 50 extras, all different people, everybody got paid, we never repeated the extras,” he added.

The 2021 3Music Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Center, on Saturday, March 27. The event saw Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi take home the biggest award on the night, Artiste of the Year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 39 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Gyakie: All you need to know about Ghana's beguiling songstress currently trending!

Gyakie: All you need to know about Ghana’s beguiling songstress currently trending!

4 days ago
Amerado spotlights Gyakie, Medikal, Sarkodie & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 37

Amerado spotlights Gyakie, Medikal, Sarkodie & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 37

5 days ago
5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards!

5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards!

5 days ago
Gyakie is on Apple Music's 'Africa Now Radio with Cuppy' this Sunday

Gyakie is on Apple Music’s ‘Africa Now Radio with Cuppy’ this Sunday

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker