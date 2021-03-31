Kweku Lee continues numeric delivery with Five

Kweku Lee makes his triumphant return in the numeric delivery of his impeccable art, as his single, Five, is officially released and available to stream on all platforms in Ghana and the world.

This track is an entirely different step in the right direction when it comes to the enhancement of Lee and his sound.

Sonically, this is by far one of Kweku Lee’s most outstanding records, as its originality, hard-hitting bars, and overall musical orientation is a brand-new experience in Ghanaian rap music.

With an electrifying beat laced by the phenomenal Jaylee and the effortless flow that speaks hard-hitting truths about Lee’s take on his ambitions and the struggles he has endured in the music game, “Five” is sure to be the confidence boost that keeps the Kweku Lee fanbase coming back for more. Song finished, mixed and mastered by SlvmLife.

From his extremely deep lyrics praising the difference in the world of his art as compared to other Ghanaian rappers, to his soulful lyrics of determination for the weary, this track is most definitely much different than his others, because Kweku Lee’s growth in his art and the mastery in his craft is felt in every bar.

The power behind his utterances and the seamlessly perfect transition from “Four”, his previous record, Kweku Lee’s “Five” is bound to go down as a banger on the lips of all who love rap music and all who love Kweku Lee.

“Five” by Kweku Lee is out and available to stream and download on all music platforms.

Streaming Links

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/gh/album/five-single/1559659904

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/track/19R7vOOzUv6dsM66ABVIho

