‘Kro Kro Me’ is Highlife in its original state; it brought back Shatta Wale’s Bandana vibe – Kumi Guitar

Zylofon music artist and highlife musician Nana Yaw Kumi popularly known as Kumi Guitar has released his first project for 2021 dubbed, ‘Kro Kro Me’ featuring Shatta Wale.

The singer dropped “Sex” back in October last year and the song has since been making waves across the country and beyond.

The “betweener” hitmaker has acquired the services of dancehall music star Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale for his new single ‘Kro Kro Me”.

The song is now available on all digital platforms. The official video is a visualizer video well put together by Poka Studios.

In commenting on his latest release, Kumi Guitar stated, ” This tune is Highlife in its original state and I felt Shatta Wale’s Bandana vibes coming back on this jam”.

