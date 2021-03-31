Female duo, M&C debuts unto the gospel music scene with an Easter special; Odopa

M&C, the latest female gospel duo to perfectly fill the vacuum that Jane & Bernice, Tagoe Sisters, Suzzy & Matt, among others, left behind, are out with their debut single; Odopa.

The song expresses the love Jesus showed to all men when he left his throne of glory to come die a cruel death for man to be set free.

It is a special Easter song released to get all music lovers in the mood to reflect on the love of God in this season and also get the chance to dance to the glory of the Lord.

Mary and Cindy represent M&C and these ladies have come to stay. The song was produced by Shaa. It is available for download on digital music streaming sites including iTunes and Audiomack.

