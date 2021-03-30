Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album

In a 5-minute featurette video that detailed her journey in the Ghanaian music space, Wendy Shay has announced the release of her second album titled The Shayning Star.

Scheduled to be released on the 16th of April 2021, Wendy Shay described herself on this album as the rose that grew from the concrete and cornerstone that has been rejected.

The announcement video also went on to acknowledge her vast accomplishments in the short period she has been in the industry.

Touching on the various sorts of abuse she has had to endure throughout her career also, the video full encapsulated the career of Wendy whiles ending on a high with the numerous support she receives from her family, her label and her fanbase.

