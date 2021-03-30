Top Stories

Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album
Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album. Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

In a 5-minute featurette video that detailed her journey in the Ghanaian music space, Wendy Shay has announced the release of her second album titled The Shayning Star.

Scheduled to be released on the 16th of April 2021, Wendy Shay described herself on this album as the rose that grew from the concrete and cornerstone that has been rejected.

The announcement video also went on to acknowledge her vast accomplishments in the short period she has been in the industry.

Touching on the various sorts of abuse she has had to endure throughout her career also, the video full encapsulated the career of Wendy whiles ending on a high with the numerous support she receives from her family, her label and her fanbase.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

4-time Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo links up with Ghana's DJ Sly

4-time Grammy award winner Angelique Kidjo links up with Ghana’s DJ Sly

5 days ago
Sergio Manucho be bold, come and take my VGMA Unsung plaque - Kula

Sergio Manucho be bold, come and take my VGMA Unsung plaque – Kula

5 days ago
Fast move! Gyakie signs unto Sony Music/RCA Records UK

Gyakie signs unto Sony Music/RCA Records UK!

6 days ago
Meet your hosts, Board/Academy members, Flava Room presenters & 3rd line up of performers for 2021 3 Music Awards!

Meet your hosts, Board/Academy members, Flava Room presenters for 2021 3 Music Awards!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker