Some artists have declined to work with me – Nana Ama

Award-winning vocalist Nana Ama, who has been the bedrock of many hit songs back in the hip-life/highlife days ,has made another revelation about Ghanaian artists.

Speaking in an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, the vocalist state: “I have reached out to couple of them that i even worked for them free of charge but they all have turned me down“

Nana Ama added the people she helped to build their craft, gave them a lot of hit songs now has turned back on her when she also needed their help but that won’t discourage her.

Having worked with a host of musicians including Lord Kenya, Obrafour, Nkasei, Okomfour Kwaadee, Grace Ashy, Sony Achiba, Black Rasta, just to mention a few, she was honoured recently by 3 Music Awards for her pivotal contribution to Ghana music.

Nana Ama has released a new single titled Konongo Kaya, produced by renowned sound engineer Buddy Roro.

