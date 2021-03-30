Top Stories

Empress Gifty secures South Africa's Zaza Mokhethi on new single this Thursday!

Get stirred up in the spirit as you drown in this multilingual worship song

Odi Yompo! Empress Gifty secures South Africa's Zaza Mokhethi on new single this Thursday!
Photo Credit: Empress Gifty /Twitter

After igniting the Gospel scene with her contemporary praise jam, ‘Jesus Overdo’, Empress Gifty presents another worshipful selection dubbed, Odi Yompo. 

It literally translates as ‘You Are God’ and features one of South Africa’s topmost female Gospel acts, Zaza Mokhethi of Joyous Celebration fame.

There isn’t a musical categorization you would box Empress Gifty up in and wouldn’t see her thrive.

Image

The cross-cultural international feature is a statement to break into new territories and markets with the aim of achieving global music success, by preaching the Gospel to the ends of the earth.

Get stirred up in the spirit as you drown in this multilingual worship song hosting the best of two nations; Ghana & South Africa!

