I’m grateful for winning 2021 3 Music Awards Next Rated Act; I won’t disappoint – Malcolm Nuna

Fast-rising Ghanaian Hiphop/Afrobeat musician, Malcolm Nuna has received his package from Nasco after winning the Next Raetd Act of the Year at the just ended 3 Music Awards.

In a short ceremony at Electroland Ghana Limited, Malcolm was flanked by the CEO of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdullai and the General Manager of Electroland as the presentation were being made.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanamusic.com, he revealed, “I’m very excited, glad and grateful for winning this category and I’ll make sure I put in the work to do better. I’ll play video games with my 65 inch Nasco Television”.

Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter, and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-album ‘Hasta La Vista’.

Some of the songs on his album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’ among others.



He was adjudged the Next Rated Act at the just ended 2021 3Music Awards.

