Top Stories

I’m grateful for winning 2021 3 Music Awards Next Rated Act; I won’t disappoint – Malcolm Nuna

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
I'm grateful for winning 2021 3 Music Awards Next Rated Act; I won't disappoint - Malcolm Nuna
I'm grateful for winning 2021 3 Music Awards Next Rated Act; I won't disappoint - Malcolm Nuna Photo Credit: Malcolm Nuna /Twitter

Fast-rising Ghanaian Hiphop/Afrobeat musician, Malcolm Nuna has received his package from Nasco after winning the Next Raetd Act of the Year at the just ended 3 Music Awards.

In a short ceremony at Electroland Ghana Limited, Malcolm was flanked by the CEO of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdullai and the General Manager of Electroland as the presentation were being made.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanamusic.com, he revealed, “I’m very excited, glad and grateful for winning this category and I’ll make sure I put in the work to do better. I’ll play video games with my 65 inch Nasco Television”.

Born Malcolm Nunana Hehetror, the versatile singer, songwriter, and performer, who burst onto the scene in 2019, recently released his maiden 17-album ‘Hasta La Vista’.

Some of the songs on his album include ‘Blind Love’, ‘Odo Yewu’, ‘Touch And Go’, ‘Money Man’, ‘Baba’, ‘Spintex Life’, and ‘Party’ among others.

He was adjudged the Next Rated Act at the just ended 2021 3Music Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ghana's Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

Ghana’s Malcolm Nuna turns hot cake in Nigeria with Afrobeat hit single; Money Man

18th February 2021
Award-winning DJ Pakorich clocks DJ of the Year nomination in 3Music Awards 2021

Award-winning DJ Pakorich clocks DJ of the Year nomination in 3Music Awards 2021

15th February 2021
Asaaka Kumerican's Life Living Records issue unofficial press statement detaching from VGMA, 3Music awards!

Asaaka Kumerican’s Life Living Records issue unofficial press statement detaching from 3 Music awards!

15th February 2021
List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2021

Full list of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2021!

12th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker