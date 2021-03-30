Top Stories

Etso! Article Wan injects a new banger into the system this Wednesday! Photo Credit: Article Wan

Article Wan’s latest entry, Etso, is one of such tunes that you’ll love to jam to till you drop so anticipate it’s release across all online streaming platforms this Wednesday!

Like salt, Article Wan isn’t always visible on the Ghanaian music scene but definitely adds some unique taste that revives excitement when he throws in a banger.

In a bid to aid the newbies on the come up gain some relevance and spotlight, he’s featured some dope talents including Kojo Vypa, Eddy Ryme, Yaw Seconds, Kaymoi, De Vypa and Lennon on the self-produced single.

And guess what? they all brought their ‘A ‘ game to the M.I.C!

Your fun times just got to a whole new level of LITness!!! 

