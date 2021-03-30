Abiana redefines live performance at 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards

Fast-rising crooner and live performer, Abiana, has left many in awe after her amazing delivery at the 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards on Saturday night.

She blew the award’s audience delivering a classic performance of her songs; ‘Adun Lei’ and ‘Amen’. She showcased great vocal strength, affirming she has not only been staying true to herself, but has come to stay in the music scene.

Sunday’s Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) was to celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.

The scheme, organised by Citi FM and Citi TV, covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, and comedy, among others.

It was hosted by AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David and aired on Citi TV, eTV and DGN TV on Sunday. Stonebwoy and Adina won Male & Female Artistes of the Year respectively while Adjetey Anang and Nana Ama McBrown took home Male & Female Actors of the Year.

The ceremony had other amazing performances from artistes such as Irene Logan, Okyeame Kwame, Camidoh, Lyrical Joe, Bogo Blay, and Yung Pabi, among others.

Abiana is a singer, songwriter and recording artiste. She graduated from GIMPA with Bachelor of Science in Marketing in 2016.

Abiana is a joy to listen to. An eclectic mix of styles that is evolving into what she calls soul-life music; Highlife, hiplife, and neo soul thread together with a measured sprinkling of traditional rhythms! She is signed to 233 Records Label.

Her first two singles ‘Adun Lei’ and ‘Amen’ received huge attention this year. Her music career begun in 2013 after she auditioned for Vodafone Icons reality show. She then became lead singer for Afro Harmony Band.

In 2014, she joined the Hyskuul Band and shared stage with lots of renowned Ghanaian musicians like late Papa Yankson, Amanzeba, Becca and Wiyaala.

Through this, she met Okyeame Kwame, who featured her on ‘Bolgatanga Girl’. She recently performed at a special inauguration party for President Akufo-Addo.

