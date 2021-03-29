Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

Kobby Kyei is absolutely unique and innovative in his own way as one genius media personality in Ghana and beyond when it comes to his craft as an influential social media marketer and a blogger who holds a fount of knowledge when it comes to music education.

The 2020 National Communications Awards ‘Online Media Personality’ winner and founder of Kobby Kyei News after premiering his debut single ‘Baby Kendra’ – which was essentially to celebrate her first daughter in 2019 with Tycuun – one of the finest and gifted young rappers in Takoradi has officially released a new song.

The sought-after blogger who doubles as a philanthropist and an insightful radio pundit recruits two of Ghana’s most creative and leading musicians, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa famously known as Ko-Jo Cue and Raphael Kofi Attachie affectionately known as Camidoh on this new joint entitled ‘Who Send Them’.

Creatively produced by Ghanaian record producer, LayKay Beatz, mixed and mastered by respected and legendary sound engineer Kaywa, ‘Who Send Them’ is undeniably giving the music lovers and fans of these great talents around the globe a different taste of tune to listen to.

The record which received massive plaudits after the release of its official artwork preceding the actual release date showed how paragon the song was. With the fusion of electronic and live band production led by Kobby Kyei himself on the trumpet, followed by renowned Bass Guitarist, Philip Acquah (Patch Bay Band) and Lead Guitarist, Joshua Moszi (Bhim Band).

Camidoh together with Ko-Jo Cue equally gave a remarkable performance on the song with an infectious and unforgettable lyrical prowess perfectly detailing how inspirational the tune is.

‘Who Send Them’ is available to stream on Apple Music and all digital music streaming platforms.

Official artwork was creatively designed by Abeiku Mills.

