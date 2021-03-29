Sarkodie hangs out with Zlatan in UK; records in moving car!

Sarkodie is currently having the time of his life in the UK and has been spotted recording in amoving vehicle and hanging out with Nigeria’s Zlatan Ibile.

Last year, 2020, the two great artists joined forces to release a song dubbed ‘Hasta La vista’. It became the most preferred song of the people after it was played at all events and in most media houses

The song has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Due to this record, Fans are calling for another banger from the duo. They were spotted together at an undisclosed location in the UK. Sarkodie gifted him a dark Trendy Rails shades.

Moreover, the Sarkcess Music boss, Sarkodie has taken sound recording to a whole new level as he was spotted recording a new song while onboard a moving vehicle.

The ‘Happy Day’ hitmaker seems to be working on a much bigger project this year and he is going full throttle. In a video circulating on social media, he was spotted at the front seat of a moving vehicle with a friend, busily holding onto a mic and doing justice to it.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!