Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 44 mins ago
Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Dada Hafco, Arnold, endorse MiPROMO Media

On what has evolved to be Ghana’s leading weekend entertainment show, United Showbiz, Ghana’s online powerhouse, MiPROMO Media received a spontaneous testimonial of its advocacy towards empowering artistes.

In a heated conversation on the ills of the industry that has caused ace artistes such as Oheneba Kissi not to enjoy of the royalties from sales and streams of his music online, all pundits present attested to the fact that MiPROMO Media could be of help.

In narrating his predicament, ace Highlife act, Oheneba Kissi revealed that his mind was drawn to the fact that several unknown assailants were raking in money off his hit songs that they had illegally uploaded unto YouTube and online stores.

Pundits present such as A Plus, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Dada Hafco and even the hostess herself, Nana Ama McBrown endorsed the good works and competence that MiPROMO Media had effected to the benefit of artistes for several years now.

They ascertained that with Oheneba’s issue, an aggregator such as MiPROMO could lay claim to the illegally published works of the ace artiste and redirect the profits back to him. Where’s the Lie?

MiPROMO Media is a neo media company specializing in Web Publishing, Social Media Marketing, Digital Music & Video Distribution, Online Advertising, Branding & Image Development, Celeb Photography, Web Traffic Generation and Event Marketing & Management.

They’re a group of design innovators, development virtuosos, and digital marketing fanatics with a passion for creativity and social media that runs deep.

Their team blends expertise and data-driven insights, with deep passion for work, to deliver outcomes that clients rave about. It’s these kind of success stories that have kept clients coming back to MiPROMO Media time and time again.

They currently distribute music digitally, monetize and manage YouTube channels of most of Ghana’s top celebrities including Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, Empress Gifty, Samini, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, just to mention a few.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

