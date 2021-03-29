Afro-Dancehall artist Fresh 1, over the weekend donated some needed items to the Eyes Of The Lords orphanage as part of activities to mark his birthday.

The items donated, with the believe that they will go a long way to help the management of the kids in the orphanage, included beverages, toiletries and foodstuffs.

Fresh 1 donates to Eyes Of The Lords orphanage

Speaking after the presentation, Fresh 1 stated that he will make it a point to always come through for the orphanage whenever the need arises and he is called upon.

Whiles thank a couple of institutions who made the donation possible, including MiPROMO Media, Fresh 1 assured the Eyes Of The Lords orphanage that the entertainment industry will always support them

