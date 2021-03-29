Ehu takes a leap of faith with new EP; Ground Zero

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Ehu shares her 5-track EP ‘’Ground Zero’’. As a singer, Ehu identifies as a cross between Soul and Indie R&B. She lives on the ripe emotions of human feelings and captures them into fine woven songs and melodies.

On her debut project ‘’Ground Zero’’, she takes us on a soulful journey of love, pain and self-growth. Listen here.

With each song, you fall deeper into the essence of a well written body of work that is not only meant to bring you to terms with your feelings but also expose you to feelings you never thought you had.

Ehu believes in living in the present and fully understanding oneself. She believes life’s journey is a collaboration of all the good and the bad to bring out the best.

Ehu born Afia Agyeiwa Ehu Agyarko started singing professionally in 2019 and has performed on the ‘’Kaleidoscope’’ stage. Ehu released two singles ‘N.O.I.S.E’ in 2019, ‘Conversations’ and ‘Run Up’ in 2020.

She has collaborated on projects with producers, Kuvie and NLMGNM and artists like Summit, Kojo Monday and Tamatey.





Instagram: ehu_official_ Twitter: @_Ehu_official Facebook: Ehu Music World





THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!