Bizell & Jugg Prince Co-op On New Song ‘Nfa’

Bizell and Jugg Prince drop yet another icy Hip-Hop collaboration ‘Nfa’ and its an absolute joy to bop to just like their previous release ‘Akwaaba’.

Rocking a steady production, ‘Nfa’ has the Codegreen Music act put fans on a hardcore Hip-Hop experience that’s cold to the touch, superbly coated in an attitude and grime fitting of the culture.

The duo flexes some super macho lyrics fans would relish too, delivering a booming hook shored up by lots of crafty wordplay which make ‘Nfa’ an absolute breeze at heart.

Bizell and Jugg Prince are fast-rising and have that new sonic energizer you need to get your weekend feels on a 100.

