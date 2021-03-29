Top Stories

Bizell & Jugg Prince Co-op On New Song 'Nfa'

Photo Credit: Bizell & Jugg Prince

Bizell and Jugg Prince drop yet another icy Hip-Hop collaboration ‘Nfa’ and its an absolute joy to bop to just like their previous release ‘Akwaaba’.

Rocking a steady production, ‘Nfa’ has the Codegreen Music act put fans on a hardcore Hip-Hop experience that’s cold to the touch, superbly coated in an attitude and grime fitting of the culture.

The duo flexes some super macho lyrics fans would relish too, delivering a booming hook shored up by lots of crafty wordplay which make ‘Nfa’ an absolute breeze at heart.

Bizell and Jugg Prince are fast-rising and have that new sonic energizer you need to get your weekend feels on a 100.

