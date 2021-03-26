Amerado spotlights Gyakie, Medikal, Sarkodie & more on Yeete Nsem EP. 37

With 36 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles released, Amerado comes your way again with episode 37 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode included issues surrounding Gyakie, Medikal, Sarkodie, Efya, Nikki Samona, Edem, among others.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

