#AchiRasta saga: What your favorite artistes have said concerning the issue so far!

It’s been a running story in the headlines ever since two SHS students were denied admission into Achimota Senior High School because of their dreadlocks and Ghanaian artistes have expressed their views on the trending issue.

Names like Samini, Ras Kuuku, Stonebwoy, Reggie Rockstone, Blakk Rasta, Cina Soul, among others have been very vocal about their stance on the matter and have advocated for the acceptance of the students into the esteemed institution.



The Rastafarian Musician students were told to go and cut down their hair before being allowed the opportunity to study in the school; a directive which has since generated a national debate.



While the Old Students of the Achimota School and the PTA is backing their headmistress for issuing that directive, the Ghana Education Service (GES) which initially backed the students have withdrawn their support.

Ras Kuuku

Musician, Ras Kuuku has threatened the management of Achimota School with curses for refusing two students with dreadlocks admission into the school.

Commenting on the issue on Angel Midday News, Ras Kuuku said he is shocked the authorities at Achimota School will do such a thing.



He argued that dreadlocks were not alien to the African Tradition and hence it would be prudent for the management of Achimota School to grant the students admission.



To him, this is the ‘highest form of discrimination in Ghana now’ which will attract God’s wrath on the Achimota School.



“This is the highest form of discrimination in recent times and I am shocked it is happening. God’s wrath will visit Achimota School if they fail to allow the students into the school…,” he said.

Reggie Rockstone

Pioneer of Hiplife music in Ghana, Reggie Rockstone and wife Zilla Limann, have said they have cut ties with their former school, Achimota Senior High School over dreadlock student brouhaha.

Reacting to the situation which has been dragged both on radio and tv for weeks, hip life pioneer, Reggie Rockstone and his wife who are all old students of the school has seen they are disappointed in the school for their discriminatory behaviour.

Henceforth they do not wish to be associated with the school, never should the authorities reach out to him or the wife for anything concerning the school.

Samini

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Musician, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, well known as Samini has appealed to his fellow benevolent Rastafarians in the country to help enroll the two Rastafarian students into private schools since they were denied admission into Achimota School.

According to him, there are rules governing each and every aspect of life which guides an individual in following the right path and meeting societal standards and so the school might be right in enforcing the rules by telling the students to cut off their dreadlocks, this he said in a lengthy Facebook post.

However, he appealed to benevolent Rastas in the country to help in enrolling the students in a private school until they are able to put up a school for Rastafarians.

See the screenshot below:

Cina Soul

Ghanaian female singer Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome better known in Showbiz as Cina Soul has revealed she is very happy about the ongoing ‘hair’ debate in the country.

Cina said its about time Ghanaians begin to think differently about people because of their hairstyle. She added she’s glad this conversation is going on right now as she prays to the authorities to find a better solution to the problem.

I’m so happy about this hair conversation. It’s about time. If we don’t cut our hair we won’t/can’t study? How did this even make sense to people for this long ?

Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has launched a defense for the two young dreadlocks students who were denied admission at Achimota High School.

After former Kumbugu MP, Ras Muburak defended the two students, multiple award winning artist, Stonebwoy has also done same in a series of tweet.

He quizzed in a tweet if there is any harm in a school admitting a Rastafarian.

When one of his followers said the the dread might affect the two students, Stonebwoy said the reason is weak.

May I ask please, what harm does it cause a school from admitting students because of their hair style as Rastafarians? 🙏 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 20, 2021

Oh bro this reason be weak cz if this is a fact he wouldn’t even qualify to get admission for such a top school like achimota.. But why at all is it that Dreadlocks or Rastafarians are associated with all sorts of rascalism https://t.co/muTLnMdJey — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 20, 2021

Indeed they're not bad, is it not obvious that these ones who are aiming at education are those that will change the status quo when allowed? What outcome do you envision when the school system is kicking all of them into the streets? https://t.co/KpXO2Zvtlv — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) March 20, 2021

Blakk Rasta

Popular reggae artiste and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has waded into the massive debate on social media regarding a decision by Achimota School not to admit two Rastafarian students until they have a low-cut hair.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s The Platform programme, Blakk Rasta described as shameful the fact that a qualified student will be denied an education because of his dreadlocks.



“…this is very shameful and discriminatory and takes us backward” he lamented.

