5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards!

3 of them aren't even Reggae / Dancehall artists! Find them out here!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards!
5 Ghanaian acts nominated for 39th IRAWMA Awards! Photo Credit: IRAWMA /Google Images

5 Ghanaian acts have made it to the nominations list of the The International Reggae and World Music Awards as organizers prepare for the main event.

These are Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwame Yeboah, and DJ Switch.

Shatta Wale was nominated for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer and the Best Visual Entertainer while Stonebwoy and Sarkodie were nominated for the Best Dancehall Entertainer and the Best Virtual Concert of the Year categories respectively.

Also nominated are Ghana’s youngest disc jockey DJ Switch for the Best Young Entertainer and Kwame Yeboah for the Best Instrumentalist categories in the same award.

The 39th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) will be broadcast virtually from Jamaica on Sunday, May 2.

The theme for the virtual awards is ‘Reggae World Music Still Rise’.

