You’ve performed & can’t do me anything if I don’t pay – Tulenkey recounts ordeal with promoter

Ghana’s number one proud ‘f’ boy, Chief Osei Bonsu popularly known as ‘Tulenkey’ has made various revelations in an interview including how he was almost cheated by a promoter after an event.

He revealed, “You see, now they say I’ve changed because we stick to business, whether you are a friend or not. I remember I went to Kumasi and I said if we are not paid we won’t perform but I was the last artiste on the bill and the crowd was calling for me so we performed”.

We finished and the promoter said the network is slow so he’ll send the money the next day and we were angered and he told it straight to the face of my manager, ‘you’ve performed, you can’t do me anything if I don’t pay’ and I felt so stupid.

That’s how ‘cool’ some promoters can be, when they’re done with you they don’t care about you anymore”.

The sarcastic hitmaker further disclosed his stand on some societal issues including marriage, polygamy, and many others.



Admitting that he is a ‘real f.ck boy’ as his song connotes, Tulenkey also revealed how his friend’s heartbreak experience gave him a completely negative perception about women.

This he explains is mainly the reason he creates the awareness for men not to trust their women in most of his songs.



Giving his opinion on the Grammy saga, the rapper is infuriated about how most Ghanaian artistes who are struggling without a record label are expected to win such an award.

