Sergio Manucho be bold, come and take my VGMA Unsung plaque – Kula

1 hour ago
Photo Credit: @KulaGh & @sergiomanucho/Instagram

After being told he has been a disappointment after winning the VGMA Unsung in 2019 by radio presenter Sergio Manucho, rapper Kula has dared the presenter to come and take the plaque from him.

A visibly crossed Kula was shocked as to why Sergio Manucho would use his huge platform to churn out half-truths about his career path so far.

Sergio Manucho stated on the radio that some artists, including Dark Suburb, Teflon Flexx, and Kula, after winning the VGMA Unsung category, have become lackadaisical with their craft.

What clearly put Kula off was when Sergio Manucho stated that Kula should return the plaque since he has “gone to bed” 2 years after winning the Vodafone Ghana Music Award Unsung category.

Kula didn’t hide his emotions when he replied Sergio Manucho by saying “I will return it so that you will give it to your brother, or someone else who deserves it so that he will hang it in his room and get a hit song“.

Further stating how he has strenuously worked, without a label, after the winning 2019 VGMA Unsung award, Kula made mention to Sergio Manucho that the previous winners who have become big all had labels before and after their wins.

So such conversations should be guided in circumspect since the conditions are not equal” Kula concluded.

The Meye Yie rapper then alleged that Close Up, the title sponsors of the Unsung category, did not give him any of the benefits that Kelvyn Boy got during his period.

Kula also alleged further that Charterhouse, organisers of the VGMA Unsung category, did not give him any monetary benefit after he won the category in 2019.

