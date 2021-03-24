Top Stories

Nero X goes viral on Tik Tok with his ‘Yawa Dey’ single 3yrs after release!

He has hailed Nigerian celebs for making the song trend

Renowned hitmaker, Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, widely known as Nero X, has hailed Nigerian celebrities after making his ‘Yawa Dey’ single trend across TikTok.

The singer took to his Twitter account to post his opinion on why the Nigerians are far ahead of Ghanaians when it comes to show business.

To him, he believes that Nigerians go far due to the support they receive from their celebrities.

He cited an example with a video of Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh vibing with his “Yawa Dey” song on Tiktok. He said the song is buzzing on the video-sharing app but it’s mostly Nigerian celebrities who are promoting it instead of Ghanaians.

“I Now Know Why Nigerians Are Always On Top Of Their Game In All Aspects. Their Support Alone Is Extraordinary!! Tiktok Is Buzzing With My “Yawa Dey” Song And Mostly Are Nigerian Top Celebrities Trending It . God Bless You Nigeria 🇳🇬 @TONTOLET. One Love Ghana🇬🇭,” he wrote in the tweet.

The song released about 3 years ago has just received an interesting spike in views on YouTube currently with views from across the continent .

