Gyakie signs unto Sony Music/RCA Records UK!

Fast move! Gyakie signs unto Sony Music/RCA Records UK
Photo Credit: @Gyakie_/Instagram

Singer Gyakie, together with her team Flip the Music, has landed an international record deal with Sony Music Entertainment, RCA records UK, and Sony Music Africa.

This new deal enlists Sony Music West Africa as the home office with Sony Music East and South Africa all on deck.

Taking to their Instagram to announce the signing, RCA UK posted “Incoming! Gyakie is now part of the RCA UK family!”

I am excited to join RCA/Sony Music International with my label Flip the Music on my journey to become a global superstar” Gyakie told Ghanaian media.

Flip the Music President and founder Emmanuel ‘Electro Mirror’ Sedo added “We are thrilled to join the Sony Music family.

Gyakie has become a superstar in African music scene and thus the reason for this partnership to propel her to the international music scene. We are eager for the journey ahead”

In what might seem like a short while, Gyakie has released high-impact music including Love Is Pretty (2019), Never Like This (2019) and Sor Mi Wu feat Bisa Kdei (2020) to mention a few, all of which embody the characteristic of a deep soul.

The reception for SEED EP was incredible as it was massive too. It catapulted Gyakie to continental consciousness amassing 11 million cumulative streams across DSPs till date.

Also, the focus track “Forever” recorded a streak of wins; it peaked at #1 in Nigeria and Ghana on the music charts, and continued its takeover assignment across Africa on platforms like Apple Music & iTunes, Billboard, Shazam, Triller and YouTube.

