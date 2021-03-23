Sarkodie cops new teeth grills in UK after Pepsodent endorsement deal

It seems like the abroad connection season for our top GH acts as Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have taken turns to trip to the UK & USA recently.

Popular Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu well known as Sarkodie has been spotted in a trending video fixing a new gold teeth tooth in the United Kingdom.

Sarkodie is currently in the UK. He jetted off to the United Kingdom in the early hours of March 22nd and was welcomed at the airport by his brother Jay KJS.

Many of his fans are rooting for him to bring them his collaboration with the alleged ‘bigger than Jay Z’ artiste. Sarkodie has been seen in a live Instagram video fixing a new tooth.

