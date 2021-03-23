Top Stories

Kwame Yesu sets April for Anadwo release

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Kwame Yesu sets April for Anadwo release
Kwame Yesu sets April for Anadwo release. Photo Credit Kwame Yesu

After his most recent release with rapper Jeff Ottis for their first of collaborative projects Two Over Two, rapper Kwame Yesu will be out with his next single “ANADWO” on the 9th of April 2021.

The new song features Mimlife Records’ very own Kimilist who’s also had Kwame Yesu appear on a record of his Kyere song also with a feature from Medikal, and Black Sherif, who’s also known for his recent hit record “Money”

Production credits go to Ghanaian Stallion, with mix and mastering by Mimlife’s in-house engineer/producer Webbie.

More from Rebo Tribe to come as Kwame Yesu along with his brethren keep serving the fans, what they want and what they rarely expected.

Follow Kwame Yesu on all social media platforms.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kwame_ysu
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/kwame_ysu
Youtube: https://www.youtubechannel/kwameyesu

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Redefined Highlife is our best bet to the Grammys; 4 acts can win - Kiki Banson

Redefined Highlife is our best bet to the Grammys; 4 acts can win – Kiki Banson

5 days ago
Qing Cedar; Samanti Music signs second artist in 2 weeks

Qing Cedar; Samanti Music signs second artist in 2 weeks

5 days ago
Kofi Jamar, Jay Bahd, Yaw Tog, dominate UK's Richardine Bartee's Universal Drill radio segment!

Kofi Jamar, Jay Bahd, Yaw Tog, dominate UK’s Richardine Bartee’s Universal Drill radio segment!

6 days ago
I almost committed suicide, I have marks on my wrist to prove - Kiki Marley

I almost committed suicide, I have marks on my wrist to prove – Kiki Marley

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker