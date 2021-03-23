Kwame Yesu sets April for Anadwo release

After his most recent release with rapper Jeff Ottis for their first of collaborative projects Two Over Two, rapper Kwame Yesu will be out with his next single “ANADWO” on the 9th of April 2021.

The new song features Mimlife Records’ very own Kimilist who’s also had Kwame Yesu appear on a record of his Kyere song also with a feature from Medikal, and Black Sherif, who’s also known for his recent hit record “Money”

Production credits go to Ghanaian Stallion, with mix and mastering by Mimlife’s in-house engineer/producer Webbie.

More from Rebo Tribe to come as Kwame Yesu along with his brethren keep serving the fans, what they want and what they rarely expected.

Follow Kwame Yesu on all social media platforms.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kwame_ysu

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/kwame_ysu

Youtube: https:// www.youtubechannel/kwameyesu

