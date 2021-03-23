Top Stories

Kuami Eugene to feature on remix of Kweku Darlington’s ‘Sika Aba Fie’ hit single?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Kuami Eugene to feature on remix of Kweku Darlington's 'Sika Aba Fie' hit single?
Kuami Eugene to feature on remix of Kweku Darlington's 'Sika Aba Fie' hit single? Photo Credit: Kuami Eugene /Twitter

Kuami Eugene has hinted on a new collaboration song with fast-rising Kumasi artists Kweku Flick and Kweku Darlington which could probably be remix to kweku Darlington’s hit single; Sika Aba Fie.

Kuami Eugene about two weeks revealed he is coming back into music after taking some time off to enjoy life in the United States. He subtly jabbed artists hitting on him saying they didn’t make very good use of the opportunity he gave them.

In a new post on his Twitter page, Kweku Flick and Kweku Darlington seems to have visited Kuami Eugene in his studios for a new song collaboration. Kuami wrote “The Brothers Came Home Last Night !!!!!!  @KwekuDarlingGH@KwekuFlick#SikaAbaFie !!! BANGER ALERT!!!!”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Chein Chein by Fancy Gadam

2021 Week 7: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

21st February 2021
Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

Lyrics: Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

18th February 2021
Guru could be releasing an 'edited' version of 'Who Born Dog' this Friday!

Guru could be releasing an ‘edited’ version of ‘Who Born Dog’ this Friday!

17th February 2021
Biibi Besi by Kwame Yogot feat. Kuami Eugene

Audio: Biibi Besi by Kwame Yogot feat. Kuami Eugene

16th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker