Kuami Eugene to feature on remix of Kweku Darlington’s ‘Sika Aba Fie’ hit single?

Kuami Eugene has hinted on a new collaboration song with fast-rising Kumasi artists Kweku Flick and Kweku Darlington which could probably be remix to kweku Darlington’s hit single; Sika Aba Fie.

Kuami Eugene about two weeks revealed he is coming back into music after taking some time off to enjoy life in the United States. He subtly jabbed artists hitting on him saying they didn’t make very good use of the opportunity he gave them.

In a new post on his Twitter page, Kweku Flick and Kweku Darlington seems to have visited Kuami Eugene in his studios for a new song collaboration. Kuami wrote “The Brothers Came Home Last Night !!!!!! @KwekuDarlingGH@KwekuFlick#SikaAbaFie !!! BANGER ALERT!!!!”

