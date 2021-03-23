Top Stories

Captured the heat in M.Anifest’s “No Fear” audiovisual with Vic Mensa & Moliy yet?

‘No Fear’ had that life-mantra sort of energy,” M.anifest explains.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician M.anifest (Kwame Tsikata) teams up with Chicago rapper Vic Mensa on his pounding new hit No Fear,” now available at all DSPs and streaming services. Check out visuals here.

Known for his genre bending sound and multilingual wordplay, “No Fear” is an infectious collaboration, also featuring Afropop newcomer Moliy Full of stuttering synths and pulsating tribal drum patterns, M.anifest refuses to back down in the face of adversity.

“As soon as the first line left my lips I immediately knew ‘No Fear’ had that life-mantra sort of energy,” M.anifest explains.

“It’s the kind of vibe you ride out to before doing something major. The link up with Vic was long overdue and he hopped on it as soon as he heard it with some incredible bars.

Moliy put that balsy feminine sauce on it to compliment the cinematic production. The song feels like an epic adventure.

M.anifest’s originality and musical versatility have seen him collaborate with musical giants such as Burna BoyDamon AlbarnTiggs Da AuthorErykah BaduFlea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Tony Allen.

