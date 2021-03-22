Yaw Tog’s ‘sweet 16’ mum steals show at his ‘Time’ EP listening

The newest sensation on the rap scene, Yaw Tog had a listening session for his seven-track EP dubbed ‘Time’ yesterday, March 2-, 2020, in the Garden City of Kumasi.

The ceremony was attended by a lot of big names in the entertainment industry of Kumasi.



YFM’s NYDJ was the host of the show, while the likes of DJ Slim of Pure FM, DJ Rueben Of LUV/Nhyira FM, Mr. Bonez of Kessben FM/TV were all in attendance at the listening session.



The biggest surprise of the night, however, appears to be the lovely moment his mother and young brother came out to show their support to him.

His young-looking mother, who obviously did not tell him she will be there arrived at the venue in a beautiful all-black outfit to show love and support to her son, Yaw Tog.

After becoming a superstar, Yaw Tog’s mother has revealed that she can no longer discipline her son because she is now shy of him.

Mama Tog as she is popularly called in Kumerica said that she used to scold her son whenever he goes wayward but now, she isn’t too sure she can do that to him.

In an interview on Aseda Radio, Mama Tog recounted that she used to threaten her son with curses when he disobeys her. She said she buys boiled egg and threatens to invoke curses on him if he disobeys her but after he does the right thing, she eats the egg.

Now that Yaw Tog is a superstar, she confronts him with humility and respect because she is very shy to scold him like before.

