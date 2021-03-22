Stonebwoy advocates for 2 Rastafarian boys denied admission into Achimota High School

Reggae/afro-dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy has thanked the Ghana Eductaion Service (GES) after ordering Achimota School to enroll 2 students with hairlocks & has boldly tattooed the face of his late mother, Catherine Satekla on his back.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for intervening in the case of two Senior High School students who were recently refused admission by Achimota School.



His comment was via a tweet read which read: “Thanks to Ghana Education Service.” It was accompanied by a widely circulated photo of a March 20, 2021, Daily Graphic article with the headline: “GES directs Achimota School to admit Rastafarians.”



The post caps a strong defense Stonebwoy has mounted on Twitter for the right of the two embattled students to an education.



“May I ask please, what harm does it cause a school from admitting students because of their hairstyle as Rastafarians?” his tweet on the issue read.



The Graphic story quoted the Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, as saying the embattled students would be given admission to Achimota School on Monday, March 22, 2021.



According to him, no school can deny a student on the basis of their religion. He, however, added that the school can only urge the students to tie their hair neatly when coming to school.



“We have directed Achimota School Headmistress to admit the students. The student is a Rastafarian and if there is evidence to show that he is, all that he needs to do is tie the hair neatly,” the GES boss told the national daily.



“So you cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person’s religious beliefs, and so, we have asked the Head to allow the children to be in the school,” Prof. Opoku-Amankwa stressed.





In other news, there has never been, nor will there ever be, anything quite so special as the love between a mother and a son. Although his mother is no more, Stonebwoy never ceases to honour her in his life.

Recall he named his album after her, composed a song and went on to build her a statue. ‘1GAD’ truly adored his mother and still does. The lastest of the things he has done is to ink her face on his skin.

The art was perfectly done at his back where it can be seen only when he is shirtless. Sharing the video, he said there is more of it to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!