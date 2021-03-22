Nanky bags GMAA Global Best Video of the Year; tops Twitter trends with ‘Confusion’

The maiden edition of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) was held virtually on 20 March and Ghana’s fast-rising crooner, Nanky bagged an award & has topped Twitter trends.

Organised by Ghana-based event company Smart Focus Media, the GMAAs operate with a vision of honouring outstanding musical accomplishments by African acts while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.

Nanky beat the likes of Cuppy, Tiisha, Awoske, Raphael amomng others to emerge as the winner of the Global Best Video of the Year for his Sarkodie-assisted hit singe; Favour. Below are the nominees he competed with and their entry music videos;

Global Best Video of the Year

‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)

‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)

‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)

‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)

Favour – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana) NANKY WON

‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)

The ceremony was compèred by Jay Kojo Daasebre and Margaret Barden. Singers Nanky, S3fa, Rose Adjei, Epixode, Star Zee, Trayc Selasi and the Levites Band performed on the night.

The former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour, broadcaster and musician Daniel Kofi Amoateng, Hiplife legend Reggie Rocktsone and Nana Ama were presented with special recognition awards for their contribution to African music.







In related news, Nanky is in the trends on social media for his latest single injection dubbed Confusion which features the hitmaking rap enigma, Medikal.

Fans just couldn’t get enough of the creativity, vocal dexterity and rap bars that the single is characterized with. Stream Confusion now across all music platforms here.

