Nana Dams links up with Quamina MP for new single 'Feelings'

‘Feelings’ has the South London based rapper, Nana Dams, take turns with ‘Amanfour Girls’ hit sensation, Quamina MP.

If one word could perfectly sum up Nana Dams’ latest release, intoxicating would be just about right.

The duo showcase their rich voices over intense instrumentation as they dive into a world of sweet-sounding melodies.

Produced by Classiq Beatz, ‘Feelings’ takes listeners on a sonic ride of Afrobeat and an exhilarating one too.

Nana Dams and Quamina MP rain praises on a woman’s elegance, beauty and body in a tone that’s dreamy.

He may not be around as much as you’d want, but whenever he is it’s offering like these that make future releases of his irresistible.

If there’s one song to project your tender feelings to that girl you love, this is the one.

Instagram: nanadams_ Twitter: @nanadams1010 Facebook: Nana Dams

